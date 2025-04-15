OTTAWA - Greg Ellingson is calling it a career and retiring as an Ottawa Redblack.

Ellingson, 36, played 10 CFL seasons with Hamilton (2013-14), Ottawa (2015-18), Edmonton, (2019, 2021), Winnipeg (2022) and Montreal (2023).

He registered 588 catches for 8,560 yards and 45 touchdowns in 126 regular-season games.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound receiver from Tampa, Fla., was a Grey Cup champion with Ottawa (2016) and Montreal (2023) and a CFL all-star in 2017.

Over four seasons with the Redblacks, Ellingson had 332 receptions for 4,866 yards and 30 touchdowns over 70 regular-season games. He cracked the 1,000-yard receiving plateau each year and helped Ottawa make three Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2016.

Ellingson was unveiled as a member of the Redblacks All-Decade team and voted by fans among the top-10 players in franchise history.

"Although I left, Ottawa was still always in my heart, and I feel connected to it forever," Ellingson said in a statement. "I'm honoured to retire as a Redblack after hanging up my cleats, though I still put them on every week to coach and train the next generation of athletes.

"I hope they can taste the joy I did while playing in the CFL."

Added Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce: "Over his four seasons in Ottawa, Greg truly emerged as one of our league's top receivers, and as a player who thrived when the lights were brightest. His contributions made an indelible mark on our club, including helping to deliver our first Grey Cup, and we wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement as we celebrate his career achievements."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.