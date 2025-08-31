HAMILTON - Labour Day has a much different feel for DaShaun Amos.

On Monday, the veteran defensive back will play his first Labour Day contest with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when they host archrival Toronto. The previous three years, Amos was with the Argonauts.

Labour Day definitely matters in Hamilton as many Ticats supporters consider beating Toronto in the annual matchup of more importance than winning the Grey Cup. On Monday afternoon, the home fans will flock to Hamilton Stadium donning black-and-gold garb to not only support the home team but loudly voice their disdain for the visitors -- except maybe affable Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons.

"You can tell the community here hangs their hat on this game," said Amos. "There's a lot more intensity and you can feel that, you can feel the energy already leading up to this game and it's contagious.

"This is more than just a win for them. It's bragging rights, it's all of the above and you definitely feel that."

Amos is no stranger to Labour Day in the CFL, having also played with Calgary (2018-19, 2021). Neither is Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich, who experienced it as an assistant with the Stampeders (2003) and as Toronto's head coach (2012-16).

"This one is just different," Milanovich said. "To the fans and city of Hamilton it means a lot, it means more than you think until you're a part of it.

"It's always a rivalry game when we play them but this week is a little different."

Ticats cornerback Jamal Peters comes off the injured list for his second Labour Day game. Like Amos and Milanovich, Peters previously spent time with Toronto (2021-23) but quickly brought Amos up to speed regarding what it means to Hamilton shortly after Amos signed with the club after helping the Argos win the '24 Grey Cup.

"I told him it's different, our fans come ready," Peters said. "It has that atmosphere and rivalry that you have in college … they don't like us and we don't like them.

"That's the type of attitude it is."

Hamilton starter Bo Levi Mitchell is 7-0 in Labour Day games over his tenure with the Ticats and Calgary. He needs three TD passes for 250 in his career, something only 11 others in CFL history have done.

Hamilton (6-4) stands atop the East Division, two points ahead of idle Montreal (5-6). Toronto (3-8) is tied with Ottawa for third spot.

The Ticats are 8-2 in their last 10 Labour Day games at Hamilton Stadium and lead the series 37-15-1 overall.

Hamilton is 4-0 within the East Division while the Argos are 1-4.

Hamilton can clinch the season series with a win after claiming a 51-38 victory over Toronto at BMO Field on July 4. The Ticats dropped two straight before going on a bye last week but have won four consecutive contests following a bye.

In the first meeting with Toronto, Mitchell threw for 322 yards and five touchdown passes. Kenny Lawler had six catches for 207 yards and three TDs.

Toronto comes off a 52-34 home win over the B.C. Lions as quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for a career-best 443 yards and three TDs. Arbuckle moved past Mitchell (3,057 yards) as the CFL's passing leader (3,476) and pulled to within one of Mitchell's league-high 21 TD strikes.

Toronto remains last overall in rushing yards (52.9 per game) but ran for 100 yards against B.C., with newcomer Spencer Brown accounting for 85 yards and a TD on 16 carries. The Argos are 2-0 this season when they accumulate 100 or more yards on the ground.

"I've seen the stats, obviously, and what they're doing through the air," Milanovich said. "But Ryan (Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie) isn't afraid to run the football so I don't think we can get lulled to sleep and think this is just going to be an air show.

"For me, it always starts with stopping the run. I expect a tight game, I expect them to mix it up and I don't expect them to throw 50 times."

Toronto won't have receiving leader Damonte Coxie (head) for a while after placing him on the six-game injured list. Veteran receiver DaVaris Daniels (hip), offensive lineman Sage Doxtater (head), running back Deonta McMahon (ankle) and safety Derek Slywka (ankle) are all out but receiver Makai Polk, who rejoined the Argos after being released by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, will play, as will Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter (shoulder).

With Daniels out, Jake Herslow moves to wide receiver while Polk replaced Herslow at slotback. Herslow has registered TD catches in three straight games and last week had five catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Peters (neck), safety Stavros Katsantonis (calf) and running back Johnny Augustine (hip) all return to Hamilton's lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.