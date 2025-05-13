GUELPH - Wynton McManis finds himself in somewhat unfamiliar surroundings as he returns for a fourth season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The veteran middle linebacker will anchor a new-look Argos defence this season. Toronto will open its schedule June 6 in Montreal minus seven starters from the unit that forced five turnovers — resulting in 27 points — in its 41-24 Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"Yeah, there will be quite a few changes," said McManis sporting an ever-present toothpick in his mouth. "It's early, but once a lot of these guys start making plays you'll start learning the names a little bit more."

All four defensive linemen who started against Winnipeg are gone. Defensive end Folarin Orimolade was dealt to Calgary for Canadian linebacker Cam Judge while tackle Jake Ceresna and Canadian end Robbie Smith signed with Edmonton as free agents.

Tackle Ralph Holley is now with the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Jared Brinkman, who opened '24 as a starting defensive lineman, also joined the Elks in free agency.

Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik, who made 12 starts last year with Toronto, signed with Calgary in free agency before retiring.

Toronto did re-sign McManis — a two-time CFL all-star and three-time Grey Cup champion — in the off-season. Judge, entering his eighth CFL season, returns to the team he played for in 2021 but Canadian Tunde Adeleke, who started at linebacker versus Winnipeg. signed with Ottawa this off-season before retiring.

Canadian safety Royce Metchie (free agent, Edmonton) and veteran halfback DaShaun Amos (free agent, Hamilton) also departed.

"No question, it's a brand new team," said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "There's more roster turnover this year than what we had last year and everybody thought we had a ton last year.

"There's going to be guys who've got to get familiar with the scheme and some of those things. I'm going to be hard on some of these incoming players to kind of let them understand what our expectations are in this building."

Toronto posted a CFL-high 48 sacks last season with Ceresna and Holley both recording eight to finish in a five-way tie for the CFL lead. Orimolade, Smith and Derek Parrish, who remains with the Argos, all had six.

But while sacks certainly garner attention, of more importance to a defence is forcing turnovers because they can immediately change the complexion of a game. Nowhere was that more evident than in the Grey Cup as Toronto had a record-tying four interceptions but set a new standard with 164 return yards.

Robert Priester had a 61-yard interception return TD as Toronto outscored Winnipeg 24-11 in the fourth quarter to cement its second championship win over the Bombers in three seasons.

But Toronto's defensive changes aren't limited to its roster.

Jason Shivers begins his first season as co-defensive co-ordinator with linebackers coach Kevin Eiben. He replaces William Fields, who's now the Ottawa Redblacks' defensive co-ordinator.

Shivers is a former Argos defensive back who began his CFL coaching career with the club in 2013 as a defensive assistant. He'll also serve as Toronto's secondary coach.

"Jason brings a lot of confidence and the ability to relate to players," Dinwiddie said. "He's been a co-ordinator for a long time (2019, 21-23 with Saskatchewan, 2024 with Edmonton).

"I've told Jason and Kevin, 'You guys be aggressive. I'll take care of the other end on offence, we'll score enough points.' But I want those guys to go after teams, we're not going to to sit back."

All with the goal of getting the ball back for Toronto's offence as often as possible.

"We've got to create turnovers where last year we created turnovers just being really good football players," Dinwiddie said. "We've got to make sure we can confuse the offence a little bit, get a few interceptions thrown to us."

McManis said it will take time for Toronto's defensive players to get acclimated to the schemes and develop a chemistry together.

"There's going to be some growing pains but everyone is willing and able and just excited to be here to learn," he said. "I think the sky is the limit for this group.

"I know everyone says that every year but honestly, it's the truth. We have a lot of great guys."

The last celebrations of Toronto's '24 season will be the players receiving their Grey Cup rings and raising of the championship banner. But for McManis, last year's Grey Cup is a distant — albeit pleasant — memory.

"You know, 2024 is gone," he said. "I'm going to get the ring, smile at it, close the box and let's go win in 2025."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.