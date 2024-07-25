OTTAWA — Jeremiah Masoli is back on the Ottawa Redblacks roster.

Masoli was listed as the third quarterback on Ottawa's depth chart Thursday. The Redblacks (4-2) host the Calgary Stampeders (3-3) on Friday night.

Dru Brown will make a seventh straight start for Ottawa, with Dustin Crum serving as his backup.

Masoli, 35, suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon during a 21-13 road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 8, 2023.

That contest was Masoli's first after he came back from a season-ending leg injury in 2022.

