Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Ka'Deem Carey had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury on a gruesome hit in the third quarter of their game against the BC Lions on Saturday.

Carey took a handoff and picked up a couple yards to the right before he was hit from both sides by Lions defenders, causing his right leg to bend awkwardly at the knee. Players from both sides immediately signaled to the sideline for medical attention, while some Roughriders teammates prayed.

Carey was looked at by medical personnel for a few minutes before he waived off a medical cart and limped to the sideline with the help of Roughriders staff.

The 32-year-old was appearing in his fourth game for the Riders this season after he was released by the Toronto Argonauts in the final roster cut downs of training camp in June. Carey departed Saturday's action having taken four carries for 12 yards.

Carey is a veteran of six CFL seasons - he won a Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in his inaugural campaign in 2018, and another with the Argonauts in 2024. He is a three-time Divisional All-Star and set a career high in rushing yards (1,088) and touchdowns (10) with the Stampeders in 2022.

In 64 career CFL games, the Tuscon, Ariz. native has 3,956 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, as well as 1,097 receiving yards and two receiving majors.