Kenny Lawler hasn't wasted any time making an impact with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound receiver, who signed a two-year deal with Hamilton (4-2) in free agency, leads the CFL in receiving yards (644), touchdowns (career-high eight) and 30-yard receptions (eight). Lawler has 33 catches overall and registered touchdown receptions in five of six games this season.

Lawler, 31, has developed a solid chemistry with Hamilton starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, the CFL leader in passing yards (1,812), touchdowns (12) and 300-yard games (four).

Hamilton leads the league in offensive points (27 per game) and is tied with B.C. for passing TDs (both 12). The Ticats are also second in net passing yards (303.8 per game) behind the Lions (310.6).

Hamilton visits B.C. (3-4) on Sunday night having won four straight. All of the victories have come against East Division rivals as the Ticats head into this contest 0-2 versus the West Division.

Hamilton's defence has allowed just five TD passes and four 30-yard completions _ both league lows. The Ticats also lead the CFL in turnover ratio (plus-eight).

B.C.'s offence isn't exactly chopped liver as quarterback Nathan Rourke has thrown for over 300 yards in four of his five starts. The Victoria native is averaging 321.4 yards per start, second only to Saskatchewan's Trevor Harris (325.2).

Veteran Keon Hatcher Sr. is second overall in receiving yards (574) but tops in yards after catch (204). The Lions also sport the CFL's leading rusher in James Butler (504 yards), who'll face his former team for the first time.

Both teams also have reliable veteran kickers. Hamilton's Marc Liegghio has made 30 straight field goals while B.C.'s Sean Whyte has converted on his last 26 attempts.

Another wildcard for Hamilton this season has been returner Isaiah Wooden Sr., the CFL leader in combined yards (876). Wooden leads the league in kickoff returns (19), yards (538), 40-plus yard returns (four) and touchdowns (two) and is second in punt returns (18 for 271 yards, 15.1-yard average).

Pick: Hamilton.

Montreal Alouettes versus Calgary Stampeders (Thursday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (5-1) chase their first four-game win streak since 2022. Veteran kicker Rene Paredes needs one field goal to become the sixth player to reach 600 for his career. Last week, Vernon Adams Jr. had three TD strikes in the club's 41-20 road win over Winnipeg. He's 3-0 versus Montreal (4-2), having passed for 982 yards and six TDs.

Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson starts for Montreal, which is 3-0-1 in it last four games versus Calgary, with incumbent Davis Alexander (hamstring) on the six-game injured list. Alexander's 10-yard TD run late in the fourth rallied the Als past Toronto 26-25 last week.

Pick: Calgary.

Edmonton Elks versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, the Riders (5-1) have won 11 of their last 15 matchups versus Edmonton (1-4) but the Elks have claimed their last two contests in Saskatchewan. Harris needs 226 passing yards to become the 13th player to reach 35,000 for his career. He has completed 59-of-74 passes (79.7 per cent) for 820 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games.

It's unclear who will start under centre for Edmonton but incumbent Tre Ford is 2-0 versus Saskatchewan while backup Cody Fajardo, a former Rider, hasn't started against the squad. Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. has scored touchdowns in his past two games,

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday night)

At Toronto, Nick Arbuckle is expected to make a seventh straight start at quarterback for the Argos (1-5) as Chad Kelly continues his recovery from the leg injury he suffered in last year's East Division final. The Argos are 20-4 with Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player in '23, and 7-11 without him. They're 3-1 in their last four home games versus Winnipeg (3-2). Receiver Kevin Mital had a career-high 10 catches versus Montreal and leads the CFL with 37 receptions.

Zach Collaros was injured in last week's loss to Calgary but was a full participant in practice and will start for Winnipeg. Collaros is 10-7 over his career against Toronto but the Bombers have lost consecutive games by 20-plus points for the first time since 2014.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall record: 16-11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.