WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris will finish his illustrious CFL career with his hometown team.

Harris, 37, will sign a one-day career Saturday to retire as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the CFL team announced Wednesday.

Harris played five CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2016-19, 2021), helping the Bombers win Grey Cups in 2019 and '21. He was named both the top Canadian and Grey Cup MVP in the club's 33-12 championship win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

Harris began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions (2009-15), then ended it with the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23). A four-time Grey Cup champion. Harris will retire as the top-rushing Canadian in league history with 10,380 yards.

Harris also ran for 51 TDs while adding 607 catches for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns. A five-time CFL all-star, Harris was named the top Canadian in the 2011 Grey Cup with B.C. and the league's outstanding Canadian player in 2017.

Harris also helped Toronto win the 2022 Grey Cup, a 24-23 decision over Winnipeg.

Harris was named the head of football operations for the Vancouver Island Raiders junior squad in 2023 and will assume head-coaching duties this season.

