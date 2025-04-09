Wakefield wants to see Redblacks adopt road warrior mentality in 2025 CFL season

Michael Wakefield wants the Ottawa Redblacks to adopt a road-warrior mentality in 2025.

Ottawa boasted the CFL's best home record last year at 7-1-1 but was 2-7-0 away from TD Place. That left Ottawa third in the East Division, one point behind Toronto and although the Redblacks earned their first playoff berth since 2018, they lost 58-38 to the Argonauts at BMO Field in the conference semifinal.

One more road victory would've given Ottawa second and home field for that game.

"We definitely prided ourselves in being able to protect our house last year," said the veteran defensive lineman. "When we put on those black (home) jerseys, it kind of felt different but we've got to feel the same way when we put on the whites."

Home games this year will be especially more meaningful for the six-foot, 260-pound Wakefield, who signed a one-year extension with the Redblacks in January. His wife, Kelaysha, and son, Michael Wakefield Jr., will spend the entire season in Ottawa.

"These past two seasons because our son was young, my wife and I thought it was best for them to be at home (in Georgia)," Wakefield said. "Those games they did come to, it was always special when I could look into the stands and see my wife, son and my parents.

"I'm going to get to see them all year this year. It'll be great."

Especially considering Michael Wakefield Jr. understands what his father does for a living.

"He absolutely loves football," the elder Wakefield said. "I'll let him play if he wants, I don't have anything against him playing football, it's just I always told myself I'd never push him it on him and it would be his decision.

"It seems like he's already made the decision himself. I started playing when I was four years old and was able to play almost every position. I was a pretty good quarterback, believe it or not, I still have a pretty good arm."

Something, Wakefield said, he reminds Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce of often, although the Redblacks are set under centre with incumbent Dru Brown and backups Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams. That allows Wakefield to concentrate fully on doing what he does best: pursuing opposition quarterbacks.

Wakefield, 31, posted a career-best eight sacks last season, finishing in a five-way tie for tops in the CFL. Also among the leaders was teammate Lorenzo Mauldin IV, the league's top defensive player in 2022.

"Michael is the consummate professional athlete and a terrific role model to his son," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Wakefield's Florida-based agent. "This is why you see such a consistent level of play on the field from him year in and year out.

"After finishing tied for the league lead in sacks last year, I fully expect Michael to dominate again this season."

Americans Wakefield and Mauldin anchor a solid defensive front that also includes veteran Canadian Cleyon Laing -- a two-time Grey Cup champion and four-time East all-star -- and fellow American Bryce Carter (12 sacks in 2023). The four create plenty of logistical nightmares for opposing offensive co-ordinators.

"That's the fun part about it, they don't know who to double so everybody should have their time to shine," Wakefield said. "Teams have to look at everybody and you just know those guys (Mauldin, Laing and Carter) are going to get the job done and do it very well.

"That makes it easier for me to do my job better."

Wakefield is in his second stint with Ottawa, having started his CFL career there (2017-19). He also spent time with the Montreal (2021-22) before rejoining the Redblacks.

And this year, Wakefield has set his sights firmly on registering double-digit sacks for the first time.

"I had eight last year but easily could've had 12 or 13," he said. "I missed a lot of sacks so I've set a personal goal of 10 this year."

Achieving that milestone during a first-ever championship season would be doubly meaningful for Wakefield. He helped Ottawa reach the '18 Grey Cup, which Calgary won 27-16.

"There's only nine teams but people don't understand how hard it is to get to the Grey Cup and win it," Wakefield said. "I was here in 2018 and we didn't get the win but I tell young guys all the time, 'You fight all year for that opportunity and it's something you always remember.'

"We've added many key pieces in the off-season that will help us and I'm excited to see what we have coming up. We have a lot of unfinished business this year."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.