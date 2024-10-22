There is still one crucial matter to settle heading into the final week of the Canadian Football League’s regular season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders each have a pathway to locking up first place in the West Division and the advantage of earning a bye to the Western Final on Nov. 9.

Saturday will see the Blue Bombers (10-7-0) travel to Montreal to battle the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes (12-4-1).

The Bombers, who fell to the Alouettes in last year’s final, are chasing their fourth straight division title.

If the Blue Bombers can take of business in Montreal, they will finish first in the West.

Winnipeg is in good hands with quarterback Zach Collaros, who enters Week 21 second in passing yards with 4,005 and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns with 16.

The Alouettes have already secured first place in the East.

However, a loss by the Blue Bombers could leave the door open for the Roughriders (9-7-1) to claim the top spot in the West.

The Roughriders host the Calgary Stampeders (4-12-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Saskatchewan will lean on quarterback Trevor Harris. The 38-year-old pivot has completed 260 of 359 attempts for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 appearances this season.

Week 21 action begins Friday with a matchup between the Hamilton-Tiger Cats and Ottawa Redblacks (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App).

The Tiger-Cats (7-10-0) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Redblacks (8-8-1) are locked into the third spot in the East Division.

The Argonauts (10-7-0) will visit the Edmonton Elks (6-11-0) to cap off Friday’s doubleheader (9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App).

Toronto has secured second place in the East and will host the Redblacks in the Eastern Semifinal on Nov. 2.

The Argonauts may opt to rest quarterback Chad Kelly on Friday as TSN’s Matthew Scianitti reported Tuesday that Cameron Dukes took first-team reps at practice.