West playoff picture crystallizes in Week 20 CFL action on TSN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders are both in action in Week 20 and each can claim the final spot in the West division playoff picture.

A late kickoff on Friday Night Football features the Calgary Stampeders visiting BC to take on the Lions at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Saturday is headlined by a doubleheader, with the Toronto Argonauts battling the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the Edmonton Elks taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions

Five of the six playoff spots in the CFL are locked in with two weeks remaining on the schedule; the only variable left is whether the Stampeders (5-11) will claim the final spot in the West Division, or the Roughriders (6-11).

Calgary can control their destiny with a win on the road against the Lions (12-5) on Friday. The Lions have something to play for in this game as well - if they lose or the Blue Bombers win this weekend, the Blue Bombers claim top seed in the West.

The Stampeders won a crucial game at home against the Roughriders last Friday that kept them alive in the playoff chase.

A late interception return for a touchdown by Cameron Judge pushed the Stampeders to a 26-19 victory in that game. Jake Meier threw for 184 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Lions QB Vernon Adams Jr. suffered a leg injury in their win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a week ago, but he and Lions head coach Rick Campbell are both confident the 30-year-old will be able to play in this contest.

Calgary can claim the final playoff spot with a win and a Roughriders loss, while the Roughriders can claim with a win and a Stampeders loss. If both teams win or both teams lose, the final playoff spot will come down to the Stampeders' game in Week 21.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Needing a win in their final game of the regular season, the Roughriders (6-11) welcome in the top team in the CFL to Mosaic Stadium on Saturday in the Argos (14-2).

Saskatchewan had a chance to clinch their spot in the playoffs with a win against the Stampeders last week, but a late Jake Dolegala interception sealed their fate in the loss.

Jamal Morrow was a bright spot on the ground for Saskatchewan, as he finished with 17 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Having dropped six straight contests, the Roughriders are hanging on by a thread after their strong 6-5 start to the year.

The Argonauts, meanwhile, have been a juggernaut all season. They've been resting lineup regulars at times since clinching the top spot in the East Division on Sept. 15.

Chad Kelly continued his push for the CFL's MOP award with an 18-for-28 performance with 287 yards and a touchdown in a 40-27 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks a week ago.

Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Week 20 action wraps up with the second half of a Saturday doubleheader showcasing the Elks (4-13) taking on the Blue Bombers (12-4).

The Elks have lost their last three games and wrap up a disappointing season against the top team in the West.

Quarterback Tre Ford threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 loss last weekend against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division title with a win or a BC loss - so they could be playing for nothing come kick off, as the Lions play on Friday.

Winnipeg beat the Lions last week to solidify their position - Zach Collaros threw for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bombers are going to their fifth-consecutive CFL playoffs, and can claim their fourth-straight West Division title with a win against Edmonton.

