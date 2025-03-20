Jackson Findlay can see medical school in his future, but he's looking forward to concentrating on football first.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound Western Ontario safety will command much attention at the CFL combine, which begins Friday in Regina. The All-Canadian and 2024 President's Trophy finalist ended last season ranked No. 8 among the top-20 prospects for the league's draft April 29.

"I plan on doing both at some point but fully committing to one or the other," he said. "That (being a pediatric oncologist treating cancer in children) is definitely a goal of mine whenever I choose to stop playing football, which I don't think is anytime soon."

Findlay certainly has a CFL future following a stellar career at Western. Over 41 career games, the native of North Vancouver, B.C., registered 182 tackles (97 solo, 6.5 for loss), four sacks, eight interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Findlay comes by his football prowess honestly. His great-grandfather, grandfather, uncle and father all played in the CFL.

"I was never forced into football, it's something that came naturally to me, maybe it was a Findlay thing," he said. "It's been incredible the amount of support I've got from my family and having it as a heritage thing.

"Something that's in our blood just makes it much more special and important to me to commit myself to this."

But Findlay is much more than just a stellar football player. The medical sciences student has been on the Dean's List at Western and was named among U Sports top-8 academic all-Canadians for 2024-25.

"It's definitely a big commitment (combining football with school) and I like to pride myself for my academics," he said. "That's always been a big thing instilled into me.

"It's definitely not easy, especially in season, but I try to put my full effort into all I do and when I have down time use that to the full potential."

Findlay also finds time to volunteer as president of Western's athletic student council while also working as a coach with the women's flag football team.

"I'd say a typical week for me from Monday to Saturday is pretty full," Findlay said. "Sunday is a big study day for me, a bit of Monday as well.

"I do count my game days as days off. I try not to open my laptop on those days, after the games just take it easy. But I'm super excited to play football without having to juggle academics and all of that stuff."

Findlay isn't the first football player to also have aspirations for the medical field. Canadian quarterback Andrew Buckley retired in '18, three years after being drafted by the Calgary Stampeders following his acceptance into medical school.

Former Seattle Seahawks long-snapper J.P. Darche, now a Kansas City Chiefs team physician, put his studies on hold for 10 years to continue playing football, while Laurent Duvernay-Tardif balanced medical school with being an offensive lineman with Kansas City before graduating from McGill's Faculty of Medicine in May 2018 with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery.

While Findlay will be among the top CFL draft prospects in Regina, he'll be competing against just one player. Himself.

"A big thing for me going into this is getting personal bests for a lot of the stuff I'm doing," he said. "Combine-wise, being happy with my numbers.

"It's me versus me and I think that also translates to the practices and one-on-ones, just doing the best I can and being content with that."

CFL officials will also have the chance to meet Findlay and speak directly to him.

"I've been prepping for those (interviews)," he said. "That's something I want to come into with confidence.

"I want to be able to show teams I'm ready step into the professional scene and make an impact right away."

With plans to earn his undergraduate degree later this year, Findlay said that will free him up to concentrate solely on football. He has no preference regarding which team he'd like to hear call his name in April.

"I'd love to play as a professional athlete, whether that be in the middle of nowhere or a big city, somewhere I am comfortable with or not," he said. "I came to Western with the same kind of mindset where I wasn't coming here to love being in London, I was coming to play for this team and get the academic experience.

"Obviously I've grown up with the B.C. Lions and that would be a big full-circle moment while both my dad and uncle played for Saskatchewan as well. But I'm just excited to see where I end up and I think anywhere would be a great fit for me."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.