What's at stake during Thanksgiving Weekend in the CFL?

With three weeks remaining in the 2024 CFL regular season, five of the six playoff spots have already been clinched.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have all clinched playoff spots in the West Division while the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks have done the same in the East Division.

Let's take a closer look at the Week 19 schedule and what's on the line this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Chad Kelly Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly and the Argonauts can clinch a playoff spot for a fourth consecutive season with a win or tie over the Blue Bombers on Friday night to kick things off in Week 19.

The Argos are coming off an impressive 37-31 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 28 and will take on a red-hot Bombers team who have won eight straight contests.

Winnipeg, who clinched an eighth straight trip to the playoffs in Week 17, has played in the last four Grey Cups, winning the first two before dropping the most recent two.

With a victory or tie against the Argonauts or a tie or loss by the Saskatchewan Roughriders against the BC Lions on Saturday, the Blue Bombers will capture the West Division title and will host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Nov. 9.

The 6-10 Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the only team that can catch the Argonauts for the last playoff spot. They have a bye in Week 19 and will finish off their season against the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks.

Saturday at 3pm ET/12pm PT on CTV

For the first time since 1945, both CFL teams based in Alberta will not compete in the playoffs after trying 2024 seasons.

Both the Stampeders and Elks are well under .500 and will go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon with their sights on the 2025 campaign.

The Elks will miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season, but their five wins is their best total since 2019 when they won eight times.

The Stampeders, meanwhile, will miss the postseason for the first time since 2004.

Saturday at 7pm ET/4pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Trevor Harris Saskatchewan Roughriders

Second place in the West Division and a home playoff date is still very much up for grabs as Trevor Harris and the Riders host Nathan Rourke and the Lions on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

The Roughriders have earned three straight victories and would clinch second in the division as well as a home playoff game with a win over the Lions.

The Lions need to be beat the Roughriders and the Montreal Alouettes in their season finale next week in order to lock down second place.

BC defeated Saskatchewan, 35-20, in their lone matchup this season in mid-July.

The Lions are headed to the playoffs for the third straight year while it will be the Roughriders' first appearance since 2021.

Monday at 1pm ET on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Cody Fajardo Montreal Alouettes

Thanksgiving Day features the Grey Cup champion Alouettes hosting the Redblacks, who clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 last week.

In Week 17, the Als clinched the division title for the first time since 2012 and will host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Nov. 9.

Montreal has won both of its games against Ottawa this season.