TORONTO - Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris and the Roughriders’ offensive line earned top marks on the CFL's Week 9 honour roll.

Jefferson earned a grade of 99.3 in the Blue Bombers' 40-31 win over visiting Toronto on Friday after posting a career-high four pass knockdowns along with a defensive tackle, a forced fumble and a strip sack resulting in a Bombers touchdown.

Harris completed 70.4 per cent of his passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns as league-leading Saskatchewan beat the Alouettes 34-6 in Montreal on Saturday, earning the top offensive grade of 87.7.

The Roughriders' offensive line combined for a score of 75.1 after limiting the Alouettes to one sack while protecting Harris and opening the way for the Riders to rush for 137 yards and a touchdown.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.