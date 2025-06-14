The start of the Toronto Argonauts' Grey Cup defence has been a bumpy one, as head coach Ryan Dinwiddie revealed a handful of injuries after his team dropped their home opener, 29-19, to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Linebacker Wynton McManis will get an MRI for an MCL injury suffered in training camp. The 30-year-old two-time CFL All-Star has played with the injury over the first two games of the season.

Additionally, running back Deonta McMahon has an ankle issue, while defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas suffered a calf injury and could be sidelined for weeks.

The Argonauts, who captured their 19th Grey Cup title last season, are now 0-2 on the 2025 season and have been outscored by a total of 29-57.

Toronto hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday in Week 3 action.

Chad Kelly unlikely to return next week

It appears Argos starting quarterback Chad Kelly will remained sidelined for next week's game against the Riders.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports Dinwiddie wants Kelly to be able to "protect himself" during game action and he isn't quite there yet.

Kelly incurred his injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

Nick Arbuckle started the 111th Grey Cup in Kelly's absence as the Argos hammered the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 41-24.