Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill was injured in Saturday's West Final victory over the BC Lions and left IG Field on crutches, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Lalji adds there is no word yet on Bighill's injury but it would be surprising if he played in next week's Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes.

Sounds as though both @BCLions Keon Hatcher and TJ Lee are dealing with Achilles tears. If confirmed it will effect them well into next season.

No word on the extent of Bighill’s injury but he left on crutches & I’d be surprised if he played next week. @CFLonTSN @Wpg_BlueBombers — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 12, 2023

The star linebacker appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury while pursuing BC quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in the first half and required help to make his way off the field.

Meanwhile, Lalji reports both Keon Hatcher and T.J. Lee of the Lions each seemed to suffer Achilles injuries in Saturday's game, while Adams Jr. played most of the game with an MCL sprain.

The Bombers went on to win the matchup 24-13 behind 109 yards and a touchdown from running back Brady Oliveira.

The 110th Grey Cup will go next Sunday from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.