The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and wide receiver Dillon Mitchell have agreed to a one-year contract, it was announced Monday.

The 27-year-old spent the last three CFL seasons with the Edmonton Elks, tallying 58 catches on 89 targets for 727 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games last season.

He also led Edmonton in kickoff return yards, returning 23 for 535 yards, which ranked sixth in the CFL.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Mitchell has 1,896 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns in 45 career regular season games.

Mitchell played collegiately at the University of Oregon, tallying 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Ducks.