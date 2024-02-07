The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with American safety Brandon Alexander.

The 30-year-old Floridian returns to the Bombers for his seventh season with the club.

A University of Central Florida alum, Alexander played in 17 games last season and finished with 41 defensive tackles and a pair of interceptions. He was named a West Division All-Star for the second time in his career.

Alexander has tallied 211 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 77 career games.

Alexander joins wide receiver Dalton Schoen and Most Outstanding Canadian running back Brady Oliveira as pending free agents who re-signed with the club.