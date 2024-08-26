After starting the season 2-6, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have the opportunity to move into first place in the West Division with a win Sunday over the division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers' (5-6) three-game winning streak has put them half a game behind the Riders (5-5-1) for the division lead heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Winnipeg is riding a wave of momentum after a last-second 26-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Wide receiver Kenny Lawler caught a touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

“Basically, it came down to who wanted it more, what’s in your heart,” Lawler said. “We had to go out there, put our hard hat on and pull it out, and that’s what happened.”

Two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros continues to fight through a difficult season, throwing three interceptions in the narrow Week 12 victory over the Ticats. Collaros now has thrown six touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2024. The 35-year-old has been better of late, having thrown a touchdown pass in each of his past four games, including the game-winning drive on Friday, after being held without a passing score through the first four weeks of the season.

“It was our defence and our special teams that scored a touchdown for us. I made it hard on us,” Collaros said. “Guys were making plays out there. Kenny made a huge catch. Nobody gave up.”

“He's as competitive as there is,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said after Friday’s win over the Ticats. “He's so hard on himself. We've been around him long enough. He's just (expletive) awesome.”

Lawler, who returned in Week 11 after a nine-week absence due to a broken arm, has provided an offensive spark for the Bombers’ receiving corps that will be without two-time CFL All-Star Dalton Schoen for the remainder of the year. The two-time Grey Cup champion has six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in two games since coming off the injured list.

Collaros missed the team’s Week 5 loss due to a thorax injury and ignited the team’s struggling offence. Prior to exiting early against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 4, Collaros averaged 247 passing yards per (completed) game and did not throw a touchdown as the Bombers averaged 18.3 points per game and began the season 0-4.

Following his return against the Stamps in Week 6, Collaros has thrown six touchdown passes in six games while averaging 281.2 yards per game. Winnipeg has scored 22.5 points per game and gone 4-2 during that stretch.

“We got a team here; in that locker room we play for each other. As long as there’s time on that lock, don’t count us out,” Lawler said.

“Winnipeg is trying to get back to where they were. Good teams win games like this, and this was a game they probably shouldn’t have won, said TSN’s Jim Barker. “Winnipeg got back to playing bully ball, doing the things they do.

“But can Winnipeg carry this momentum into Labour Day?”

If the Blue Bombers can keep up their winning ways, they have the opportunity to win the West Division for a fourth consecutive year.