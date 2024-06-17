Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira did not participate in practice with the team on Monday, TSN’s John Lu reports.

The 2023 Most Outstanding Canadian Award winner did not practice last week either, before he was eventually ruled out for Week 2 with a knee injury.



The 26-year-old Oliveira recorded 1,534 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 260 carries, while adding 482 yards with four touchdowns through the air in his breakout 2023 campaign.



Winnipeg wide receiver Dalton Schoen and defensive back Deatrick Nichols were also seen not practising with the team.



Schoen, a favourite target of quarterback Zach Collaros, has caught nine passes for 105 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games of the season.



The 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie has recorded more than 1,200 yards and at least 10 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons in the league.



Nichols, a big contributor for the Blue Bombers on the defensive side of the ball, has amassed 128 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble since debuting in the CFL in 2021.



Winnipeg will look to get all three players back to taking regular practice reps before the team's Week 3 matchup against the B.C. Lions on Friday.