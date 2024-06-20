Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back Brady Oliveira participated in the team's walkthrough Thursday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

According to TSN's John Lu, Oliveira is second behind running back Johnny Augustine in reps. Winnipeg takes on the BC Lions Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Oliveira, the 2023 Most Outstanding Canadian Award winner, did not practice last week before he was eventually ruled out for Week 2 against the Ottawa Redblacks with an ailing knee.

The 26-year-old Oliveira recorded 1,534 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 260 carries, while adding 482 yards with four touchdowns through the air in his breakout 2023 campaign. He has 38 yards on 11 carries and three catches for 17 yards so far this season.

Meanwhile, Lu reports defensive back Deatrick Nichols will not play in Week 3 because of injury. The 30-year-old has two tackles in two games in 2024.

The Blue Bombers enter the week at 0-2, the first time they've gone winless in their first two games of the season since 2016.