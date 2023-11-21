Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back Brady Oliveira may look south of the border for his next contract.

A pending free agent, Oliveira said Tuesday there's a possibility he will try out with some NFL teams to potentially realize a lifelong dream.

The 2023 Most Outstanding Player finalist noted that his motivation to re-sign with the Blue Bombers will be in part determined by maintaining continuity on the offensive line.

The recipient of the Most Outstanding Canadian award this season, Oliveira amassed 2,014 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

The homegrown 26-year-old flourished in his second full season as the Blue Bombers’ No. 1 back, joining Jon Cornish as just the second Canadian to rush for more than 1,500 yards in a single season.

Winnipeg lost in the Grey Cup for the second straight season on Sunday, falling 28-24 to the Montreal Alouettes.

Collaros hopes to keep Bombers together

Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said Tuesday he's encouraging pending free agents to stay in Winnipeg.

“The grass isn’t always greener (elsewhere)," Collaros said. "I put that in the ears of a lot of guys."

The Blue Bombers have reached four straight Grey Cups, winning the first two before falling short in each of the past two seasons.