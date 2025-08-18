The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added two defensive backs to the practice roster in Demerio Houston and Russell Dandy.

Houston returns to the Blue Bombers after spending the first three years of his career in Winnipeg (2021-2023), appearing in 30 games while recording 84 defensive tackles and adding nine interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

The 28-year-old was a member of Winnipeg's 2021 Grey Cup championship team and earned West All-CFL honours in 2023 before signing with the Calgary Stampeders as a free agent.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defender spent the 2024 season in Calgary, registering a team-high five interceptions and 74 defensive tackles, while adding a sack.

Dandy, is also back with the Blue Bombers after being among the team’s final cuts at the conclusion of training camp. He was also in camp with the team in 2024.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder started his collegiate career at Butte College (2018-19) before transferring to Eastern Illinois (2021-23). In his final year there, he was selected to the First Team All-Big South Conference squad and led the FCS in passes defended with 19, adding one interception, while making 74 tackles total over his three seasons.

The 25-year-old also attended the New York Jets rookie minicamp in 2024 before heading north of the border.

The team has also released American running back Quinton Cooley from the practice roster.

The 24-year-old has dressed for three games this season, rushing 11 times for 62 yards, while catching two passes for five yards.