The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bringing back linebackers Kyrie Wilson and Shayne Gauthier on one-year deals, it was announced Tuesday.

Each player was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Injuries limited the 32-year-old Wilson to eight regular season games in 2024, but he was still effective when he was on the field, tallying 28 defensive tackles and one sack. The 32-year-old has spent the previous seven seasons in Winnipeg and has 161 tackles, six sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Gauthier, 32, returns to the Bombers for a ninth season after he was originally selected in the 2016 CFL Draft. He had seven defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 18 games last season.

The Blue Bombers went 11-7 during the regular season but lost to the Toronto Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup in November.