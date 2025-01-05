The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Pat Neufeld to a one-year deal, the team announced on Sunday.

Neufeld, 36, was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

The Regina, Sask. native returns for his 11th season with the Blue Bombers. and 14th overall in the CFL.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, from 2011-13.

A three-time CFL All-Star (2021-23), Neufeld appeared in 14 games in 2024, all starts, and played a pivotal role in helping Brady Oliveira win his second-straight league rushing title while quarterback Zach Collaros established a career-high in passing yards.

Since being acquired from the Roughriders via trade in 2013, Neufeld has played in 131 games for the Blue Bombers, and has played in 168 games in his CFL career.

Neufeld has been active in the community, honoured as the 2023 recipient of the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ for ‘excellent football ability, being a leader in the locker room and showing outstanding effort in the community’ and in 2021, was the winner of the club’s Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ presented annually to the player who has shown ‘outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.’