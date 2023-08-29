The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch their seventh consecutive playoff berth with a win on Sunday night when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the annual Labour Day Classic.

Winnipeg (9-2) would be the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. The Bombers clinched a playoff spot in their 12th game in 2022, also with a Week 13 win over the Roughriders.

The Bombers have made the Grey Cup in three consecutive seasons, winning in 2019 and 2021 before falling to the Toronto Argonauts last year.

Winnipeg is coming off of a 47-17 blowout win over the Montreal Alouettes that extended their win streak to five games. Tight end Dalton Schoen and running back Brady Oliveira each scored a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Quarterback Zach Collaros returned to action after missing one game with a neck injury. He completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 240 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in the win.

The Roughriders (5-5) are coming off a Week 12 bye after beating the BC Lions 34-29 in Week 11 to bring their record back to .500. Saskatchewan currently sits third in the West Division, railing the first-place Bombers and the Lions.