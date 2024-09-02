Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller is calling on Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie to do more to protect quarterbacks after Zach Collaros was forced out of Sunday's 35-33 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Collaros after he got rid of the ball in the second quarter. Collaros appeared shaken up after the play, while Brown was assessed a roughing the passer penalty. Collaros emerged from the Bombers' locker room in street clothes as the second half got underway in Regina.

“At some point, maybe our commissioner will decide that we should protect quarterbacks after the play,” Miller told The Free Press.

“This is ridiculous and needs to stop. We’ve seen this two years in a row now.”

Jeff Hamilton of The Free Press pointed to a similar incident in the 2023 Labour Day Classic when Collaros was head-butted by former Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

Neither incident led to an ejection, with Miller saying Sunday that stiffer penalties are needed.

"Any player that hits a quarterback low or in the head after the play should receive a rough play disqualification," said Miller. "The Saskatchewan player (Miles Brown) now has two such hits this year alone on quarterbacks."

Chris Streveler came on to replace Collaros under centre, who was 12-of-18 for 218 yards along with one touchdown and one interception before departing. Streveler finished 4-of-6 for 46 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The 36-year-old Collaros came into Sunday's matchup with 2,483 yards passing and six touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in 11 games this season.

The Riders and Bombers will meet once again in Week 14, with Saskatchewan making the trip to IG Field in Winnipeg for the Banjo Bowl.