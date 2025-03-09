Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the CFL on Sunday.

Alexander, 31, appeared in 16 games last season, recording 57 defensive tackles and one forced fumble as he helped his team to a West Division title and a trip to the Grey Cup.

"Eight years strong with one professional team," Alexander said on Facebook. "To the Blue Bombers that gave me a chance to play ball again, I'm grateful and hopefully every day of my eight years I show how grateful I was for the opportunity. I can't thank the fans enough that accepted me into your home of Winnipeg, Man.

"You've seen me start my career as a 23-year-old young adult, always stood behind me, and watched me grow into the football player y'all loved to cheer for. Winnipeg only shines because you put the lights in and on the stadium. I will miss the love I've felt over the years. No. 1 fanbase in the CFL without a doubt."

After going undrafted in the 2015 CFL Draft, Alexander had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Blue Bombers in 2017.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back was a member of the Blue Bombers for eight years but played seven seasons due to the COVID-19 cancelled campaign in 2020.

Alexander recorded 268 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles in 89 career games in Winnipeg.

The Orlando native helped the Blue Bombers reach five consecutive Grey Cup games from 2019-2024, winning the trophy in 2019 and 2021.

He was named a CFL All-Star in 2021 after recording 36 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games. Alexander was also a CFL West All-Star in 2023 recording 41 defensive tackles and two interceptions.