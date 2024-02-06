Free agent American wide receiver Dalton Schoen is re-signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Schoen, 27, is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and led the Bombers with 71 receptions for 1,222 yards and 10 touchdowns a year after being named Most Outstanding Rookie.

The Overland Park, Kan., native was hampered by injuries in the Bombers' road to the Grey Cup, sitting out Week 18 through the West Final against the BC Lions but appearing in the Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes.