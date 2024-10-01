Much has changed for Scott Milanovich and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats since their last meeting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Zach Collaros's 10-yard touchdown strike to Kenny Lawler with 19 seconds remaining earned Winnipeg (9-6) a 26-23 home win over Hamilton on Aug. 23. It was the Bombers' third straight victory in their current seven-game win streak that has catapulted the club to top spot in the West Division standings.

But Hamilton (6-9) hasn't loss since. The Ticats having reeled off four straight wins to remain in playoff contention in the East Division.

Last week, Hamilton rallied from a 16-0 half-time deficit to earn a 32-29 overtime road win over the B.C. Lions.

"I always think each game is it's own entity," Milanovich said. "B.C. crushed us (44-28 in Hamilton on July 7) and I didn't think that was going to bear in the game (last Friday in Vancouver) and it didn't.

"They (Bombers) are a different team now from when we played them and so are we. I think it should be a good matchup. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be an exciting game."

Winnipeg is coming off a 55-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday night. Collaros threw for 432 yards and a career-high six TD passes in the contest.

Lawler had eight catches for 130 yards and two TDs while Nic Demski added four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,107 yards) ran for 86 yards on 16 carries but also had a 33-yard touchdown grab.

"There's a lot of keys for our defence," Milanovich said. "They've got talented receivers, they've got a Hall of Fame quarterback and one day what will be a Hall of Fame running back.

"There's a lot going on for our defence to lock into."

Hamilton has offensive weapons of its own.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is leading the CFL in passing yards (4,359) and TDs (26). Hamilton's offence is leading the CFL in net yards (394.7 per game), passing yards (323.5) and passing touchdowns (29) and stands second in offensive touchdowns (40).

Receiver Shemar Bridges is also closing in on the CFL record for most catches by a first-year player. He has 83 receptions, just six off Derel Walker's league mark of 89.

But Winnipeg counters with a defence that's tops in fewest offensive points allowed (20.5 per game), net offensive yards (330.9) and passing yards (233.6). Canadian cornerback Tyrell Ford is also second in interceptions (six).

"They're playing great defence, Jordan (defensive co-ordinator Jordan Younger) is doing an amazing job," said Milanovich. "With Osh's (head coach Mike O'Shea) prowess on special teams they're always good on special teams, and the game Zach had last week shows what kind of player he is.

"We're going to have our hands full, we're going to have to play one of our best games."

Despite its current streak, Hamilton's playoff hopes hang by a thread. The Ticats trail third-place Toronto (8-7) by four points with both teams having three regular-season games remaining.

Hamilton swept the three-game series with Toronto but will still need help to move past the Argos, who are idle this week. And even then, there's also the threat of a West Division crossover with Edmonton (5-10) currently standing fourth.

Hamilton will have history on its side Friday night, having won four straight home games versus Winnipeg. The Bombers' last victory at Tim Hortons Field was in 2017 when Matt Nichols was their starting quarterback.

Hamilton's starter that game was none other than Collaros, who has twice been the CFL's outstanding player with Winnipeg.

Over his last four starts, Mitchell has amassed 1,323 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Hamilton receiver Tim White also needs just 52 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for a third straight year.

A Winnipeg win would give idle Ottawa (second in East with 8-6-1 record) a playoff berth. The Redblacks were last in the CFL post-season in 2018 when they lost 27-16 to Calgary in the Grey Cup.

Winnipeg would also cement first in the West with a win over Hamilton and loss by Saskatchewan (7-7-1) to Edmonton (5-10) on Saturday.

NOTES: Hamilton signed American receivers Isaiah Wooden and Daniel Arias on Tuesday while releasing import receivers Jordan Byrd and Jalon Calhoun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.