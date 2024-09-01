REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL’s West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Mosaic Stadium, the Bombers earned their fourth consecutive victory to improve to 6-6-0. The Riders, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, slipped to 5-6-1.

The Bombers and B.C. Lions — who beat Ottawa 38-12 on Saturday in Victoria, B.C. — are tied with 12 points each atop the West. The Roughriders have 11 points.

The Bombers held off a late comeback by the Riders. Sergio Castillo gave the Bombers an eight-point lead with a 56-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the fourth. After the ensuing kickoff, the Riders took over on their own 21-yard line.

Facing third-and-six from the Winnipeg 27-yard line, Riders quarterback Trevor Harris connected with Samuel Emilus on a 26-yard reception. Harris then scored on a one-yard plunge to pull the Riders to within two points.

The two-point convert failed as Harris’s pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker was broken up by Winnipeg linebacker Tony Jones.

The Riders recovered the ensuing onside kick to get one last chance with 12 seconds remaining. Harris was intercepted by Nick Hallett but the Bombers were penalized for pass interference on the Winnipeg 52-yard line.

That gave kicker Brett Lauther a chance to win the game on a 60-yard field goal but his attempt came up a few yards short.

With the Riders holding a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, the Bombers took the game over with three straight touchdowns. Nic Demski scored on a 44-yard pass from Zach Collaros to tie the game at 14-14 with Sergio Castillo giving the Bombers a one-point lead on the ensuing kickoff with a 99-yard rouge.

Disaster struck for the Riders minutes later when Mario Alford mishandled a punt on the Saskatchewan six-yard line that was recovered in the end zone by Nick Hallett for a touchdown. The quarter then went from bad to worse for Saskatchewan when Chris Streveler scored on a one-yard run with 1:16 left to increase Winnipeg’s lead to 29-14.

The Bombers got a scare late in the half when Collaros absorbed a high hit from Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown, who was flagged for roughing the passer. The Winnipeg training staff attended to Collaros on the field and the veteran quarterback returned to the sideline under his own power.

After halftime, Collaros returned to the field with the Bombers but was without his helmet, shoulder pads and jersey. The Bombers announced early in the quarter that Collaros, who has a history of head injuries, would not return to the game. Streveler took over as the Bombers quarterback for the second half.

The Bombers also lost veteran linebacker Adam Bighill late in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left knee. He had to be helped off the field by the training staff.

The Riders, who dressed only six offensive linemen for the game, were forced to use defensive lineman Micah Johnson as the right guard midway through the third quarter because of injuries.

Starting centre Peter Godber left the game in the second quarter and Zack Fry, who moved to centre from his left guard position, was injured in the third quarter. Logan Ferland then moved to centre with Johnson, the CFL’s current sack leader, making his second appearance this season on the offensive line.

Streveler had two rushing touchdowns for the Bombers with Castillo adding field goals from 53 and 56 yards.

Collaros had a strong first half, completing 12 of 18 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Shawn Bane, Dohnta Meyers and KeeSean Johnson had touchdown receptions for Saskatchewan. Lauther chipped in field goals from 55 and 25 yards.

Sunday’s game was the first in a home-and-home series for the teams. They’ll meet again on Saturday in Winnipeg for the Banjo Bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.