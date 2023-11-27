Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said Monday that he believes general manager Kyle Walkers will be back with the club despite challenges posed by the league's management salary cap.

#Bombers HC Mike O’Shea still believes that GM Kyle Walters will be back next season, the stance he took during Grey Cup week and despite the challenges posed by the management salary cap. O’Shea adds that the team is working on contracts for his coordinators & assistant coaches. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 27, 2023

"Obviously nobody likes it from a coaching standpoint," O'Shea said regarding the cap. "Our staff would say we're suffering the most in that regard."

"I brought it up last year and nothing really gets done."

O'Shea adds that the team is working on contracts for his coordinators and assistant coaches and that there has contact made by other teams to talk to offensive coordinator Buck Pierce.

Walters is in the final year of his deal with the Blue Bombers after helping them reach four straight Grey Cups.

Walters has been the Blue Bombers' general manager since 2013, but both sides failed to reach a deal during the season.

Over his nine seasons at the helm of the Bombers, Walters has gone 98-72 with a pair of West Division and Grey Cup titles to his name.

The Blue Bombers are set to enter a free agency period highlighted by the expiring contracts of Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira, receiver Rasheed Bailey, Most Outstanding Lineman nominee Jermarcus Hardrick, and the duo of Jackson Jeffcoat and Willie Jefferson.