WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new home this season.

The CFL club announced Tuesday its home venue will go by the name of Princess Auto Stadium. The official change will come about in April.

The facility had been known as IG Field, but will be renamed at the expiration of the club’s 12-year naming rights agreement with IG Wealth Management.

The new deal with Princess Auto is a 10-year agreement.

The 32,000-seat stadium originally opened in 2013 as Investors Group Field but was renamed IG Field in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.