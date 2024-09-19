Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill announced Thursday that he will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

The 35-year-old last played on Sept. 1 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, posting two tackles before exiting with an injury. He has 48 tackles and one sack in 10 games this season.

"Unfortunately today I’m going in for surgery on my knee that will end my season," Bighill wrote on Instagram. "The support from family, friends, teammates, and fans has been incredible. It sure makes this process easier, as it’s the furthest thing from your expected version of the season. Excited to watch and help my guys finish this season to reach our ultimate goal.

"This isn’t the end of #4 by any means. But it does mean one step at a time. Attacking rehab is next."

Bighill is in his sixth season in Winnipeg and 12th in the CFL.

The Central Washington product is a three-time Grey Cup champion, a three-time CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player and six-time CFL All-Star.

After a slow start to the season, the Blue Bombers have rallied to sit atop the West Division with a 7-6 record.