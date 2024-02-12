The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the club announced Monday.

Gauthier, 31, returns to the Blue Bombers for an eighth season in 2024 after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 28th overall, in the 2016 CFL Draft.

The Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., native was limited to six games in 2023. He finished the year with six defensive tackles and three more on special teams before suiting up for both the Western Final and Grey Cup games.

A two-time Grey Cup champion, Gauthier has made 49 defensive tackles, 57 special teams tackles, and a pair of sacks in 87 CFL games.