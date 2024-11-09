The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold a 24-9 lead over the Saskatchewan Roughriders after the first half in the Western Final on Saturday night.

Zach Collaros has thrown for 228 yards with three passing touchdowns while receiver Kenny Lawler has 120 receiving yards with two touchdowns at the half.

Trevor Harris has had trouble getting going, only throwing for 57 yards while all of the Roughriders' scoring has come on the leg of kicker Brett Lauther with three field goals.

The Blue Bombers struck first when quarterback Collaros found Lawler for a 23-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Lawler and the Blue Bombers doubled their lead when the 6-foot-2 wide receiver caught a 65-yard catch to put Winnipeg in the redzone then finished off the drive with a 23-yard catch for his second touchdown of the quarter.

Saskatchewan got on the board on the following play when kicker Lauther hit a 40-yard field goal close the first quarter.

Special teams came up big for the Roughriders to start the second quarter when Caleb Sanders blocked Jamieson Sheahan's punt putting Lauther in position to hit a 33-yard field goal cut into the Blue Bombers' lead.

The Blue Bombers responded when Terry Wilson ran for 48-yards to get his team into the red zone then Collaros found Nic Demski for a 13-yard catch to give Winnipeg a 21-6 lead.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg ended the first half by trading field goals to lead into the second half of the Western Final.

Winnipeg is looking for their fifth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup while the Roughriders try to reach the championship game for the first time since 2013.

The winner of this game will take on the Toronto Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Nov. 17.

Watch the second half of the Western Final LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.