Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea was noncommittal on the Grey Cup playing status of wide receiver Dalton Schoen and linebacker Adam Bighill when asked Tuesday.

O'Shea responded "we'll see" on the two starters, but added he will "never rule a guy out" as the Bombers prepare to face the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday.

Schoen missed Winnipeg's 24-13 win over the BC Lions in the West Final due to an ankle injury. He last played in Week 18.

The 27-year-old finished the regular season with 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Bighill was injured in Saturday's West Final and left IG Field on crutches, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

The star linebacker appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury while pursuing Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in the first half and required help to make his way off the field.