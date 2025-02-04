The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that Jason Hogan has been named offensive coordinator, while Jarious Jackson has been named quarterbacks coach.

Hogan has spent the past three years with the Bombers as the team's running backs coach. The Rosemere, Que., native joined the Blue Bombers in 2022 after serving as offensive coordinator, running backs, wide receiver and quarterbacks coach with the University of Montreal.

He previously worked in the CFL as offensive quality control coach and as a defensive assistant and receivers coach for the Montreal Alouettes.

Jackson spent the past three seasons with the Edmonton Elks as offensive coordinator and interim coach following the firing of Chris Jones. The Elks went 7-6 with Jackson at the helm and finished first in points scored (27.6) and second in net offence per game (390.3).

Jackson began coaching in the CFL in 2013 with the BC Lions and has since worked with Edmonton (2014-15), Saskatchewan (2016-17), B.C. (2018-19), Toronto (2020-21) and then again with the Elks since 2022.