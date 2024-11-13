Quarterback Nick Arbuckle will be in completely new territory when he guides the Toronto Argonauts against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday.

It was just last week when Arbuckle was thrust into action and threw his first pass in a Canadian Football League playoff game.

The six-year veteran replaced Chad Kelly, who suffered a serious leg injury in the third quarter, and completed five of eight attempts for 73 yards as the Argonauts held on for a 30-28 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

Despite Arbuckle’s lack of playoff experience, the Blue Bombers are not taking the situation lightly.

“He’s a competitor,” said Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler as per Paul Friesen of The Winnipeg Sun.

“He’s going to lead his team, he’s going to put in the work, he’s going to do the film study. He’s a respectable quarterback.”

Arbuckle, 31, made 18 appearances in a limited role for the Argonauts this season, completing 65 of 100 attempts for 799 yards and four touchdowns.

The Oxnard, Calif., native spent the early part of the season as the backup to Cameron Dukes and eventually earned increased playing time behind Kelly.

Arbuckle provided a glimpse of his capabilities in the No. 1 role in the final game of the regular season, going 23-for-32 for 378 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception in a 31-30 overtime loss to the Edmonton Elks.



Arbuckle in the spotlight at Grey Cup

In his time with the Calgary Stampeders, Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, and two stints with the Argonauts, Arbuckle has not been able to solidify himself as a starting quarterback.

Lawler says Arbuckle was perhaps “not a fit” to be the lead pivot, however the Blue Bombers expect Arbuckle to be up for the task at BC Place Stadium.

“Some guys like certain dudes,” Lawler said. “He’s still in the league. He’s a respectable quarterback. Cannot sleep on him. And cannot think that he’s not going to make any plays.”

Winnipeg counterpart Zach Collaros, who will be making his sixth career Grey Cup start, has an idea of how Arbuckle is feeling about the challenge.

“I’d be excited,” Collaros said. “This is the ultimate game in this league. I’m sure he’s really looking forward to it.

“I know he’s a smart guy. He plays with great anticipation and is accurate. I’ve always thought that since he was a young player. So it’s not like he can’t play. He’s seen a lot of the coverages … and he’s a good player.”