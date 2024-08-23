Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant was stretchered off the field in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Bryant was taken to hospital where he is alert, stable and undergoing further evaluation, the team announced.

Bryant was tended to by paramedics inside an ambulance at Princess Auto Stadium for 25 minutes before the vehicle left the premises, according to TSN's

John Lu.

Following a play early in the first quarter, Bryant took a knee and was attended to by the team’s training staff.

After briefly trying to walk off the field, the 38-year-old went back down to one knee and a stretcher was brought out by the medical team.

Bryant received further attention, including an IV, before leaving the field.

The Blue Bombers also lost offensive lineman Gabe Wallace, who was carted off the field late in the first half.