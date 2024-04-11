WINNIPEG — It was another strong season off the field for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The CFL club announced it posted a net operating profit of $5.7 million in 2023, a season that saw Winnipeg (14-4) finish atop the West Division for a third straight year.

The community-owned franchise also made a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance, dropping a 28-24 decision to the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Winnipeg announced its 2023 profit Thursday upon releasing its annual report.

Revenue totalled $50.5 million in 2023, up $5.1 million (11.2 per cent) over 2022.

The club's gate receipts increased to $15.1 million (9.6 per cent ahead of last year) while game-day, merchandise and concessions revenue hit $11.5 million, (10.5 per cent increase).

However, the numbers continue to look bleak for Valour FC, the Winnipeg-based Canadian Premier League soccer club owned and operated by the Blue Bombers.

The report stated that Valour lost $1.25 million last year and said the club's finances continue to be uncertain.

The Bombers reported a $950,000 loss from operating the CPL franchise on its 2022 annual report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.