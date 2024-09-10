Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler announced on Instagram that he has torn three of the four major ligaments in his knee.

"This weekend was the first time in my life I’ve ever went down on a football field and stayed down. I tore 3 of the 4 major ligaments in my knee," Streveler posted.

He was knocked out of Saturday's Banjo Bowl on a roughing-the-passer penalty on Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive end Miles Brown. He was seen on crutches after the game.

"I’ve been through a lot of adversity in this game but through it all I’m reminded that you can only truly control 3 things—How you show up on a daily basis, for yourself and those around you. How hard you work. And what type of attitude you have," Streveler said. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the last couple days, especially my teammates who have shared the battlefield with me over the years. All of your support means more than you could imagine.

"Although this will be a long road to recovery, this isn’t the end of my journey. I will attack this rehab with the same relentless work ethic and positive attitude that I bring day in and day out! See y’all back out on the field soon…"

The 29-year-old returned to the CFL this season for the first time since 2019, after spending time with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

Streveler appeared in 13 games with the Bombers this season, throwing for 343 yards and one touchdown while running for 272 yards and 10 scores on the ground. In 46 career CFL games, the Crystal Lake, Illinois native has passed for 3,041 yards, 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while adding 1,439 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

He won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2019.