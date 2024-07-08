Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros took the starting reps during the initial drills at practice on Monday, TSN's John Lu reports.

Chris Streveler got the start as the Blue Bombers picked up their first win of the season last week in a 25-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Streveler completed 13 of 21 passes for 127 yards, adding 79 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Collaros did not play after having left the team's Week's 4 overtime loss to the Calgary Stampers in the first half with a thorax injury. He threw for 55 yards and one interception before exciting after taking a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

The 35-year-old has struggled this season for the winless Bombers, throwing for 796 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions alongside a 62.3 completion percentage.

The Blue Bombers (1-4) will host the Stampeders (2-2) on Friday.