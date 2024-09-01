Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros left Sunday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first half and will not return, the team announced.

Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Collaros after he got rid of the ball in the second quarter. Collaros appeared shaken up after the play, while Brown was assessed a roughing the passer penalty. Collaros emerged from the Bombers' locker room in street clothes as the second half got underway in Regina.

Chris Streveler came on to replace Collaros under centre, who was 12-of-18 for 218 yards along with one touchdown and one interception before departing. Streveler ran in two touchdowns for the Bombers in the first half as Winnipeg went into the break with a 29-17 advantage.

The 36-year-old Collaros came into Sunday's matchup with 2,483 yards passing and six touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in 11 games this season.

The Riders and Bombers will meet once again in Week 14, with Saskatchewan making the trip to IG Field in Winnipeg.