Blue Bombers QB Collaros leaves midway through second vs. Argos
Zach Collaros - The Canadian Press
Published
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was taken to the locker room midway through the second quarter of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night.
The 35-year-old was removed by the concussion spotters after taking a hit from Argos' Derek Parish. He stayed in the game and played a few snaps before heading to the locker room.
The Bombers were up 6-3 at the time.
Collaros previously missed the team's Week 5 game with a thorax injury. Entering Saturday's action, the veteran had thrown for 1,406 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.