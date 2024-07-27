Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was taken to the locker room midway through the second quarter of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old was removed by the concussion spotters after taking a hit from Argos' Derek Parish. He stayed in the game and played a few snaps before heading to the locker room.

The Bombers were up 6-3 at the time.

Collaros previously missed the team's Week 5 game with a thorax injury. Entering Saturday's action, the veteran had thrown for 1,406 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.