Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros took first-team snaps at practice on Wednesday, as reported by TSN’s John Lu.

Collaros, 36, was forced out of Sunday’s 35-33 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive lineman Miles Brown in the second quarter. He had completed 12-of-18 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being removed from the game.

The 12-year veteran’s return to practice bodes well for Collaros’ status in the Banjo Bowl rematch on Saturday.

A two-time CFL’s Most Outstanding Player winner, Collaros has thrown for 2,701 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

If the University of Cincinnati product is unable to start under centre Saturday, backup Chris Streveler would be the next man up. After replacing Collaros last week, Streveler finished with 46 passing yards and two rushing scores.

Winnipeg is tied at 12 points with the BC Lions atop the West Division, while the Roughriders just one point back.