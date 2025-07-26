Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has been ruled out of Saturday’s Week 8 clash against the Toronto Argonauts, TSN’s Matthew Scianitti reports.

Collaros, 36, did not emerge from the team’s locker room to begin the second half as Chris Streveler took the snaps under centre in his absence.

The team has yet to offer an update on their star quarterback, but Collaros was later seen watching the game from the sidelines midway through the third quarter.

The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player completed five passes for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half before exiting.

The Steubenville, Ohio native has thrown for 1,031 yards for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, helping the Blue Bombers to a 3-2 record, good for third place in the West Division.