Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was ruled out for the second half of Saturday’s Week 8 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, TSN’s Matthew Scianitti reports.

Collaros, 36, did not emerge with the rest of the team from the locker room to begin the second half as Chris Streveler took the snaps under centre in his absence.

Collaros was later seen watching the game from the sidelines midway through the third quarter.

Scianitti later added that Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea did not elaborate on his pivot's departure in his postgame media availability.

Collaros previously left Winnipeg's Week 7 loss to the Calgary Stampeders with a neck injury following a hard hit in the second quarter, with the team choosing not to specify the injury.

The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player completed five passes for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half Saturday before exiting the eventual 31-17 loss to Toronto.

The Steubenville, Ohio native has thrown for 1,031 yards for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.