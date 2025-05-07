The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday that it has suspended Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros one regular-season game for failing to respond to requests for drug testing by officials from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).

A statement released by the CFL says the centre attempted to reach him twice by phone, once by text, and once by email over a two-hour period and did not reply within the required 24-hour period.

While the league’s CFL/CFLPA drug policy calls for a two-game suspension over such occurrences, Collaros will miss just one game under consideration of “extenuating circumstances.”

The league was clear that Collaros has never tested positive for any performance-enhancing drug.

Under the current drug policy, CCES officials have not been allowed to contact teams as a means of reaching a player who does not respond to requests for testing. That rule has been changed starting next off-season, so CCES will be able to request the help of teams to reach players who do not initially respond.

Under terms of his suspension, Collaros will be allowed to practice and participate in all team activities, including exhibition games, besides one regular-season game.

“Zach Collaros is one of the most respected leaders in our locker room and across the CFL," Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. "He’s a professional in every sense—committed, accountable, and a true example of what it means to be a Blue Bomber.

"There was no intent for wrongdoing by Zach—just a missed step in the process. Both the CFL and CFLPA have since clarified and improved their communication protocols to help ensure this doesn’t happen to other players in the CFL.

"Zach will miss our first regular season game but will continue to fully participate in training camp and preseason games. As an organization, we’re also reviewing and strengthening how we support players in navigating offseason requirements.

"Zach remains an incredibly valued leader on and off the field, and we look forward to having him back under centre on June 21.”

Collaros, 36, is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player and three-time Grey Cup Champion.

Winnipeg has Week 1 bye and will open the regular season hosting the BC Lions on June 12th.