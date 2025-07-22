Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros took part in practice on Tuesday after exiting last week's blowout loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the first half.

Collaros was forced out the game after he took a big hit on a throw that was intercepted by the Stampeders, and stayed down on the field for a minute before walking off with team trainers. The Blue Bombers did not specify Collaros'injury, but ruled him out at halftime.

​Chris Streveler took over for Collaros in the 41-20 loss.

Collaros completed eight-of-11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions before exiting with the Blue Bombers trailing 17-13.

Streveler went 16 for 25 passing for 136 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Winnipeg (3-2) will visit the 1-5 Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.