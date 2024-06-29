Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros exited in the first of half of the Week 4 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday and did not return.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said afterwards that Collaros will be fine and his absence for the remainder of the game was for "precautionary" reasons.

Collaros appeared to take a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

Collaros completed eight-of-12 passes and threw for 55 yards with one interception in the first half for the Blue Bombers who fell 22-19 to the Stampeders in overtime and are now 0-4 to start the season.

Chris Streveler replaced Collaros at the pivot position.